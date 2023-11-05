Will sweep Lok Sabha elections: J&K Congress chief

Jammu, November 4
The Congress has the blessing of Mata Vaishno Devi and will sweep the Lok Sabha elections next year, the party's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Vikar Rasool Wani said on Saturday.
He also said the Congress, National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and will fight the parliamentary elections together.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a public rally in Katra — the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage — Wani said, “This is a sacred place and the blessing of Mata Rani is with the Congress which will sweep next year's Lok Sabha polls to form the government at the Centre. It will also win elections in Jammu and Kashmir whenever they are held.”
