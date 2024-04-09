13th Annual athletics meet: Rayat Bahra college wins overall trophy

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 8

The 13th Annual Athletics Meet-2024 was organised at Rayat Bahra Education City in which players from all the colleges of the campus participated.

Rayat Bahra Engineering College won the overall trophy by securing the maximum number of medals in the competitions conducted, while Law College stood second. Poonam was declared the best athlete among girls and Dimplepreet declared the best athlete among boys.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chaba was the chief guest while Assistant Commissioner Divya P and SP Major Singh were special guests. Joint Campus Director of the group Dr Harinder Gill welcomed the guests.

While addressing the students, ADC Rahul Chaba said the young generation plays an important role in building the country better, so youth should maintain distance from drugs. SP Major Singh said the youth should make sports a part of their lives. The 100, 200, 400, 800-m races, long jump, shot-put, besides cricket, volleyball, football, tug-of-war competitions were organized.

Famous cyclist Balraj Chauhan and alumni and athlete Amandeep Singh were specially honoured. Giving the trophy to the winning team, group chairman Gurvinder Singh Bahra said victory or defeat in sports competitions does not matter, the biggest thing is to participate in sports. In the end, campus director Dr Chander Mohan thanked the guests.

