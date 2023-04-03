2 drug smugglers held in Phillaur

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 2

The Phillaur police have busted a gang of inter-state drug smugglers and arrested its two members on Saturday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Phillaur, Jagdish Raj on Sunday acting on a tip-off, a police party raided Garrha village near Phillaur and succeeded to nab the kingpin of the gang identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Happy, a resident of Gannapind, and recovered 500 grams of heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore and cash of Rs 9,500 from his possession.

After interrogation of the arrested accused, the police got to know that he was carrying out business with the connivance of another drug smuggler, Harpreet, alias Shinda, a resident of Salem Tabri in Ludhiana.

He was also arrested by the Phillaur police after raiding his hideout. The DSP said the kingpin of the gang was wanted in more than 10 criminal cases registered against him in various police stations of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Though Sandeep was a resident of Gannapind, he was residing at Garrha to hide his identity. Both arrested accused were produced before the Phillaur Judicial Magistrate who sent them in police remand for further interrogation, said the DSP.