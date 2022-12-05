2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Our Correspondent

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, December 5

Two men allegedly desecrated a gurdwara at Mansurpur village near Goraya on the night intervening Sunday and Monday.

The incident came to light on Monday morning.

According to CCTV footage, the two men entered the gurdwara at around 12.30am and ransacked the place.

The incident came to light when granthi Paramjit Singh arrived at the gurdwara in the wee hours and spotted the two. He raised an alarm and succeeded in nabbing one of them.

As the word spread, people from nearby villages reached the gurdwara and refused to hand over the accused to the police.

IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu reached Phagwara to monitor the situation. Heavy police force was deployed in the area.

According to the police, the other accused was nabbed later.

