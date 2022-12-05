Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, December 5
Two men allegedly desecrated a gurdwara at Mansurpur village near Goraya on the night intervening Sunday and Monday.
The incident came to light on Monday morning.
According to CCTV footage, the two men entered the gurdwara at around 12.30am and ransacked the place.
The incident came to light when granthi Paramjit Singh arrived at the gurdwara in the wee hours and spotted the two. He raised an alarm and succeeded in nabbing one of them.
As the word spread, people from nearby villages reached the gurdwara and refused to hand over the accused to the police.
IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu reached Phagwara to monitor the situation. Heavy police force was deployed in the area.
According to the police, the other accused was nabbed later.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Elections 2022 Phase 2 polling LIVE: Voting on in 93 constituencies; 34.74 per cent turnout till 1 pm
PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among early voters
Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger Supreme Court bench
The Delhi govt opposes the Centre's plea saying it will only...
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...
2 men desecrate village gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar
According to CCTV footage, the two men enter the gurdwara an...
Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton
Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...