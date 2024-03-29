35-yr-old man shot dead at shop in Garhshankar

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 28

A man, who had come to buy eatables from a bakery shop at Chandigarh Chowk in Mahilpur, was shot dead today. The attackers fled from the spot on a motorcycle after committing the crime.

After the incident, panic has spread in the city. Sunny Bhardwaj (35), son of Hari Om, a resident of Mahilpur, came to Rana Bakery near Chandigarh Chowk on a Bullet motorcycle at 5 pm today. When he went inside shop, a masked youth followed him. The youth opened fire at Sunny. After firing many rounds on him (Sunny), he and his companion fled from the spot on a motorcycle.

After the incident, Sunny was brought to the Mahilpur Civil Hospital where he died during treatment. Doctors at the hospital said he was hit by bullets in his chest. Bakery shop owner Mahesh Kumar said he was in his shop at the time of the incident. He said as soon as Sunny parked his motorcycle and came inside shop, a young man with a covered face fired six to seven rounds at Sunny and fled with his companion standing outside on a motorcycle.

A case was registered against the deceased under the Arms Act at Mahilpur police station and he was out on bail recently. The police are scanning footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the shop and neaby areas to find clues about the suspect and his accoplice who were involved in the incident.