52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

Continuing with the dengue prevention drive under the special campaign — Every Friday - Dengue Te War — teams of the Health Department conducted a survey at various parks and squares in the city today.

Fifty-two people from the district have tested positive for dengue this season. In all, 97 patients have tested positive for dengue in Jalandhar of which 45 belong to other places in the state.

Health staff during a door-to-door campaign in Nawanshahr.

Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma and District Programme Officers conducted a dengue survey at Nehru Park in front of the municipal corporation office and sensitised people about dengue prevention here today.

Health teams checked water fountains at different squares in the city, Namdev Chowk, Skylark Chowk and other places for the dengue larvae.

The Civil Surgeon said the purpose of the campaign was to make people aware about the prevention of dengue. Dr Sharma appreciated the cooperation between the MC and health teams during the campaign. He asked the teams to continue the campaign on war footing for the next two months so that people could be saved from vector-borne diseases.

He said the symptoms of dengue include high fever, pain in hands and feet, loss of appetite, vomiting, eye pain, headache, weakness and joint pain.

He said the larvae of dengue mosquitoes were born in clean water. To avoid dengue, water should not be allowed to stand around homes and offices.

He said water in coolers must be changed once a week. Water should not be allowed to stand in pots, tires kept on roofs of houses and offices. The water in vessels kept for birds must be changed regularly. To prevent dengue, people should wear full-body clothes, use mosquito nets, repellent creams and oils while sleeping.

The Civil Surgeon said under the campaign, senior medical officers and 14 teams carried out surveys at Nakodar, Phillaur, PAP, Dada Colony, Adampur, Barha village, Jandiala, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Jamsher Khas, Bilga, Mehatpur and Kala Bakra and made people aware about dengue prevention.

He said that dengue larvae were found at 12 places in the district on Friday which were destroyed by the teams.

He said, “A total of 2,49,239 houses in Jalandhar district have been surveyed for dengue by the Health Department so far of which 60,855 are in the urban and 1,88,394 in the rural areas.” Dengue larvae were found in 1,094 houses till now.

District Family Welfare Officer Dr Raman Gupta, District Vaccination Officer Dr Rakesh Chopra and District Epidemiologist Dr Shobhana Bansal were also present on the occasion.

#dengue