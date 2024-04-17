6 hurt as tipper, car collide head-on

Talwara, April 16
Six persons suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a tipper near Barad Colony in Hajipur town here.
The impact of the collision was so strong that the car was completely damaged and the front wheel of the tipper came off.
According to information, the tipper was coming from Talwara and the car was coming from the Mukerian side. The mishap took place when the car occupants were on their way to Talwara to attend a function.
Those injured have been identified as Des Raj, Gurdeep Kaur, Jasmeer Singh and Joginder Singh, residents of Hakimpur village, Gurdaspur district, and Kulwant Singh, a resident of Bhatoli village, Gurdaspur district.
With the help of passers-by, the injured persons were shifted to the Civil Hospital, Hajipur. After getting information, the police reached the spot and started investigations into the incident.
