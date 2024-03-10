9 arrested, 22kg opium seized as drug smuggling racket is busted in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, March 10
Nine people have been arrested and 22kg opium seized as an international drug smuggling cartel was busted in Jalandhar.
The operation included the arrest of an opium grower and collector from Jharkhand, who was carrying 12kg opium.
The cartel involved five foreign-based entities from the UK, the US, Australia and Canada.
Six customs officials in Delhi have been named in facilitating the illegal trade.
A total of 30 bank accounts linked to the operation have been frozen.
Moreover, authorities have identified 12 properties worth Rs 6 crore, believed to have been acquired from the proceeds of drug-trafficking.
