‘Agnipariksha’

As many as 358 candidates from Punjab and J&K took part in a physical fitness test for entry into Agniveer General Duty for Women Military Police, at Jalandhar Cantonment here on Tuesday. The test was conducted by the Zonal Recruitment Office of the Indian Army. Major General Ranjit Singh Ghumman, Zonal Recruitment Officer, said: “A total of 2,665 candidates got themselves registered for the recruitment. Of this, 514 women were shortlisted after online common entrance examination. Of the shortlisted 514 candidates, 358 women took part in the recruitment rally on Tuesday”.
