Arhtiyas protest tardy wheat lifting

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 3

Irate commission agents and labourers today held a protest near the Civil Veterinary Hospital on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road against the slow lifting of wheat crop from the grain market here.

First, protesters led by Kulwant Pabbi, president of Arhtiya Association, Phagwara, staged a protest at the grain market, but after half-an-hour, they led a protest march towards Sugar Mill Chowk to block the national highways. Meanwhile, SP Mukhtiar Rai rushed to the spot and stopped the demonstrators near the hospital where they entered into a sit-in protest and blocked the road.

Later, SDM Jai Inder Singh arrived at the protest site, assuring the protesters that permission for lifting the wheat produce had been received from the higher authorities. He added that the lifting process would start today itself, and be completed within four days.

Following the SDM’s assurance, the protesters lifted the blockade. However, they warned the authorities that the agitation might intensify if lifting was not completed within four days.