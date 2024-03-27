Elderly man robbed of gold ring, cell phone

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 26

In a broad daylight robbery, a senior citizen fell victim to bike-borne robbers in Adarsh Nagar, one of the posh localities in the city. The incident took place when the victim, Ramesh Sehgal, went for a morning walk near his residence.

As per information, three masked motorcycle-borne miscreants confronted Sehgal, wielding sharp weapons and threatening his life. The robbers snatched his gold ring and a mobile phone before fleeing towards the main road.

Passers-by informed the victim’s family members and the police about the incident. After getting information, the police reached the spot and recorded the victim’s statement. They are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to identify the suspects.

Initial findings suggest that the robbers fled towards the Kapurthala Chowk after committing the crime. The police said the suspects would be arrested soon.

