Elderly man robbed of gold ring, cell phone

Jalandhar, March 26
In a broad daylight robbery, a senior citizen fell victim to bike-borne robbers in Adarsh Nagar, one of the posh localities in the city. The incident took place when the victim, Ramesh Sehgal, went for a morning walk near his residence.
As per information, three masked motorcycle-borne miscreants confronted Sehgal, wielding sharp weapons and threatening his life. The robbers snatched his gold ring and a mobile phone before fleeing towards the main road.
Passers-by informed the victim’s family members and the police about the incident. After getting information, the police reached the spot and recorded the victim’s statement. They are scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to identify the suspects.
Initial findings suggest that the robbers fled towards the Kapurthala Chowk after committing the crime. The police said the suspects would be arrested soon.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...