Experts call for awareness to control high blood pressure

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 24

During a programme dedicated to World Hypertension Day, Hoshiarpur Civil Surgeon Dr Balwinder Kumar Damana released awareness material regarding high blood pressure.

Dr Damana said the main objective was to increase awareness among people about high blood pressure. This year’s theme is ‘Measure your blood pressure correctly, control it and live longer’. The purpose of this is that people should be aware about the correct measurement of their blood pressure because more than 30 per cent of the world’s population is suffering from high blood pressure due to which cases of heart disease, kidney failure are continuously increasing. Due to changing lifestyle, children are also becoming victims of this disease.

Dr Anita Kataria said that chest pain, dizziness, vomiting, fatigue, headache or dizziness, shortness of breath, blurred vision and sweating are symptoms of high blood pressure. Accumulation of fat in blood vessels, kidney disease, heart disease, paralysis and eye diseases occur due to high blood pressure. The onset of this disease and its symptoms are not easily known but if detected and treated on time, it is possible to prevent it.

District Family Welfare Officer Dr Anita Kataria, Civil Hospital in-charge Senior Medical Officer Dr Swati Sheemar, Senior Medical Officer Dr Manmohan Singh, medicine specialist Dr Neha Pal, gynaecologist Dr Manjari, Deputy Mass Media Officer Ramandeep Kaur, BCC coordinator Amandeep Singh and medical officers of Aam Aadmi Clinic participated.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur