Expired drugs destroyed at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Phagwara, March 28
Resentment prevails among residents after a video went viral on social media in which an employee was seen destroying costly medicines that expired in January 2024 at the Civil Hospital on Wednesday.
The said employee was seen destroying five boxes of Meropenem injections and five boxes of Cefoperazone which expired in the first month of this year.
Were these medicines still being used till now at the Civil Hospital? This question has become the talk of the town. Girish Sharma, a social activist, said it could have been better if these medicines were given to patients free of cost before their expiry dates. It was learnt that usually medicines were distributed among neighbouring Civil Hospitals or dispensaries before their expiry dates.
When contacted, Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehimber Ram said these medicines were received from the government during the Covid period.
