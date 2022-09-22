Father of Kerala student shocked, says was normal on call

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, September 21

Students at LPU and the parents of 21-year-old Ajin S Dilip are in a state of shock after their son died by suicide yesterday. Even as the police have lodged an FIR against the professor named in the suicide note, his parents expressed shock as they had failed to sense the gravity of the issue in recent conversations with their son.

I talked to my son at 1.30 pm yesterday. He sounded normal. But I was informed later at 6 pm that he had died. I never knew things were so serious Dilip Kumar, Ajin’s father

His father Dilip Kumar, speaking to the media at the Phagwara Civil Hospital, said, “I talked to my son at 1.30 pm yesterday. He sounded normal. But I was informed later at 6 pm that he had died. I never knew things were so serious. He had told me that he had not been allowed to appear for exams in 3-4 subjects at NIT, Calicut. We have already made a complaint about the same.”

Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, a student at the BH-4 hostel, said, “We came to know about the incident pretty late at night. It was when an ambulance came to pick up the boy that the news spread.”

The ADGP, when questioned, said the postmortem of the student would reveal the cause of the death. Auhtorities of LPU also released a formal condolence message expressing grief over the student’s death. According to the ADGP, the authorities immediately took the student to the hospital after his death came to their notice.

Previous suicides

Pardeep Kumar, a BTech student of Lovely Professional University (LPU), reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room on the LPU campus in April 2017

The death of 22-year-old Vivek Kumar, a second-year electrical engineering student at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala, had also sparked protests at the PTU hostel in June this year

