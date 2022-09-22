Psychologists say today’s youngsters sensitive, need emotional support

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, September 21

An unfortunate incident of suicide by a student of Lovely Professional University (LPU) has brought to fore various concerns regarding youngsters ending their lives by taking such extreme steps. This is not the only case. Deaths by suicide are on the rise lately. From getting scolded by their parents to failing to achieve their dreams, students at an impressionable age end their lives for any strange reason.

Dr Nirdosh Goel, a retired associate professor (psychiatry) and former in charge of the De-Addiction Centre, Civil Hospital, says he has dealt with several such cases in his career where students have suicidal thoughts because of depression. He points out some characteristics of this age group. “Persons of this age group are very sensitive and take decisions emotionally. Most of them remain away from their parents, have stress of studies and don’t adapt to the environment well,” he said. “Generally, those who end life by suicide give hint two-three months before to their parents through conversations,” he says.

Dr Goel stresses: “If one has suicidal thoughts. It is important to start the treatment. Just telling them that it is nothing and everything will be alright won’t help the person.”

Having above 40 years of experience in psychology, DAV University Vice Chancellor Dr Jasbir Rishi says there is an increase in suicide rates in general too. Intolerance has increased and handling adversities in life seems difficult for many people. “I would say parents must train their wards mentally to fight problems in their life,” she says.

Unfulfilled dreams, depression… reasons galore

Being unable to fulfill her dreams to settle abroad, a 19-year-old girl hanged herself to death in recent past

Under stress, a student of physiotherapy died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room

Depressed due to continuous harassment by her teacher, a teenaged girl, studying in Class X, also ended her life

In Ludhiana, a 13-year-old boy ended his life when his mother refused to give her new sim for his mobilephone

