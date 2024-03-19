Follow model code of conduct strictly, DC asks political parties

Jalandhar, March 18
District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal today asked representatives of all political parties to follow the model code of conduct in letter and spirit in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections and extend their full cooperation for successful conduct of the entire election process.
The DC said the model code of conduct had come into force from March 16 after the announcement of the elections, which will remain in force till the completion of the election process.
DEO Vishesh Sarangal and Senior Superintendent of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar told the representatives of political parties that the notification for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha elections would be issued on May 7, after which the last date for filing of nominations would be May 14. Scrutiny of nominations would be done on May 15 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature would be May 17. The election process would be completed by June 6.
He said the election expenditure incurred by each candidate from the day of filing of nomination papers to the day of declaration of results would be maintained on a daily basis.
Apart from this, the expenditure of more than Rs 10,000 by each candidate will be incurred through cheque, demand draft and NEFT from the bank account opened by the candidate for election expenditure.
It is mandatory for political parties and candidates to get pre-certification of the content of advertising done through print, electronic and social media for their election campaign from the district-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee established at Room No. 14-A, District Administrative Complex.
It is mandatory to obtain permission for vehicle and loudspeaker by submitting written information to the Assistant Returning Officer concerned. Also, loudspeakers can only be used from 6 am to 10 pm.
He mentioned that the Election Commission had increased the expenditure limit for candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 95 lakh.
No political party or candidate or its workers would be allowed to paste flags, banners, stick notices and write slogans on the land, building or wall of any person without his permission, the District Election Officer (DEO) stated.
Representatives of the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India, and Communist Party of India (Marxist) were present in the meeting.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...