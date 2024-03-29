Garhshankar ex-MLA Love Kumar Goldy back in Congress fold

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 28

Former MLA Love Kumar Goldy today joined the Congress again. At the party’s state office in Chandigarh, Congress Punjab in-charge Devendra Yadav, state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and MP Manish Tiwari inducted him back into the party fold.

Goldy has been MLA twice from Garhshankar on the Congress ticket. His return to the party would help the Congress strengthen its hold in Garhshankar.

His father Pandit Sarvan Ram was also a two-time Congress MLA from Garhshankar. Goldy, considered close to Captain Amarinder Singh, had gone with him when he left the Congress. However, even after this, he continued working for the Congress.

#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Congress