 Headmistress accuses Edu Dept officials of harassment : The Tribune India

Headmistress accuses Edu Dept officials of harassment

Writes to DEO over delay in clearance of probation period

Headmistress accuses Edu Dept officials of harassment


Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 18

Minakshi Bhalla, headmistress at Government High School, Sanawa (Nawanshahr), has accused officials of the District Education Department of causing her undue mental harassment.

In her complaint addressed to the District Education Officer, copies of which have been forwarded to the DPI (SE) and the Secretary, Education Department, Punjab, she alleged that her case of clearing probation period after completing three years of service as headmistress was being delayed for the past about two months by raising recurring objections.

She said on March 1, the case was rejected for want of the certificate regarding passing the departmental test, which has never been conducted by the department. However, she applied again the very next day explaining that no such test had been conducted. “Thereafter on March 10, other objections, which included photograph on the self-declaration was not having cross signatures and undertaking by the applicant is lacking were raised”, she added.

Bhalla said these objections were cleared by her on the same day. But now after one week, other objections, which included, inquiry is pending and a copy of the verification of degrees has not been attached, have been raised.

“Irked over unnecessary and baseless recurring objections, today, I met the District Education Officer Kultaranjit Singh and asked him the reasons behind such harassment being meted out to me,” rued Minakshi, while adding that the DEO was evasive to her queries about showing her the proof of any inquiry pending against her.

She claimed there was no inquiry under Rule 8 and 10 pending against her. “Moreover, as per the instructions of the Education Department, it was the duty of the DEOs to get the verification of the degrees done from the universities. Even if it has to be done from my side, why hasn’t the DEO office sent any intimation in this regard to me,” she added.

Making an appeal to the higher authorities to look into the matter, Meenakshi said she wanted immediate clearance of her probation otherwise she would be forced to take legal action to fix responsibility of the District Education Officer to compensate for financial loss as well as mental harassment she faced due to unnecessary delay.

Meanwhile, DEO Kultaranjit Singh while denying the allegations said the headmistress, despite repeated requests by the DEO office, had not submitted the proofs related to verification of her documents and completion of charge-sheet of 2020. Besides, the DC, Nawanshahr, has marked a complaint against her to the DEO office, the inquiry of which is underway, therefore, till these objections are cleared, the probation could not be cleared.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

2
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

3
Punjab

78 of 'Waris Punjab De' arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run

4
Punjab

78 arrests after 3-hour dramatic police chase

5
Trending

Man forgets to attend his marriage function as he drank too much a day before, would-be bride calls off nuptial

6
Haryana

IMD forecasts rain, hail, strong winds; advises Punjab and Haryana farmers to postpone harvest

7
Punjab

SYL canal construction now may raise law and order problems: Centre's report in SC

8
Punjab

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

9
Punjab

Cops had drawn flak post Ajnala, Mohali incidents

10
Nation

Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Death anniversary may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man's melodious rendition of 'Kesariya' song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter wants to avail ‘policy’
Trending

‘Profitable break-up’: Man gets Rs 25,000 in ‘Heartbreak Insurance Fund’ after his girlfriend cheated on him, many on Twitter want to avail ‘policy’

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Top News

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him

78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources

Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place

Sidhu Moosewala’s first death anniversary today; tight security arrangements in place

The late singer's statue, his favourite 5911 tractor, and hi...

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Police had asked him to give details of these victims so tha...

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju

Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment


Cities

View All

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Jail inmate attempts suicide, eight booked

Elderly woman attacked by kin

Vallah ROB will help resolve traffic congestion: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Drive for property tax collection to resume on March 21, says Amritsar MC

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Morcha activists block road at Sohana chowk

Temperature drops 8 notches, rain likely for 2 more days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh comes up with new policy for admission to govt schools

No H2N3 testing kit at Panchkula hospital

Decade on, 24 EWS houses not allotted in Pinjore

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Delhi Police at Rahul Gandhi’s doorstep over ‘women being sexually assaulted’ remark made in Srinagar

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

To make buildings quake-resistant, Delhi L-G orders retrofitting

Expedite repair of Chirag Delhi flyover: Minister to PWD

~72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

Rs 72-cr flyover planned at Garha rly crossing

3 arrested for theft at Nurmahal Axis Bank

Warring slams govt over law & order

All civil hospitals to be upgraded: Minister

Smart card shortage leads to delay in issuance of RCs, driving licences

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Six of robbers’ gang nabbed

Potholed roads: Rain adds to commuters’ woes

16 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Principal Secy issues notice to remove municipal council chief

Man jumps into Sirhind canal, rescued by Army personnel

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Waterlogged Patiala roads add to commuters’ woes

Mandi Gobindgarh-Nabha road in dilapidated condition

New training equipment for RSETI from SBI