Jalandhar: Army recruitment rally from Dec 12

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 6

An Army Agniveer recruitment rally will be held at Sikh L1 football ground at the Urban Estate in Phase I from Dec 12 to 20.

A spokesperson said male candidates from Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Nawanshahr could participate in the rally from December 12 to 18, while women candidates belonging to Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh could undergo test on December 19 and 20.

Meanwhile, the district administration has also fixed the duties of various departments to make adequate arrangements for the rally.

The police have been directed to make security arrangements and ensure smooth traffic around the venue. Further, the fire department has been asked to station fire tenders, while the Health Department has been asked to depute medical teams at the venue.

