Lalpura advocates for restoration of Kali Bein, promises help from Centre

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, May 1

The Chairman of Minorities Commission, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, today urged all the stakeholders to work in unison for comprehensive planning to revive the Holi Bein, keeping in view the religious importance of the rivulet.

Presiding over a meeting of the Guru Nanak Sacred Bein Restoration Committee, Lalpura said, “It is the duty of all of us to work for this noble cause where first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev gave the message of humanity and brotherhood.”

He asked the officials of the district administration, society members and religious organisations to identify the reasons behind the pollution, besides making out efforts to restore the beauty of the holy Bein.

ADC (G) Sagar Setia assured the Chairman that the district administration, along with the society, would chalk out a comprehensive plan as soon as possible, besides making scientific study to save the ecosystem along Kali Bein.

General secretary of the society Parveen Walia informed Lalpura about the contribution of the society towards the restoration of Kali Bein for its perennial flow of fresh water from the Mukerian hydro channel. He also lauded the efforts of renowned environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal for manually cleaning 160-km long Bein.