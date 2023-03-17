Muslim community lists issues, demands for LS bypoll nominees

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

Ahead of the Lok Sabha bypoll, the Muslim community in Jalandhar is pushing for its long-pending demands as its leaders have listed out their issues and demands announcing that the community would only support that party or candidate which would promise to fulfil them.

What it wants Declaration of 1,100-year-old Hazrat Imam Nasir Dargah as a heritage site by Tourism Dept

Restoration of historic mosques and graveyards with proper fund allocation

Beautification of historical Eidgah located on Gulab Devi Road

Amendment to the Waqf Act to appoint Waqf Board members

Advocate Naeem Khan, the president of the Punjab Muslim Organisation, held a press conference in Jalandhar and said that the community leaders would launch a campaign in all assembly segments to galvanise the entire community on their long-pending issues. The campaign would start on March 17 from the Phillaur assembly segment where contact would be established with community members.

Similarly, more such contact-building programmes would be launched in the remaining segments — Nakodar, Shahkot, Kartarpur, Adampur, Jalandhar Cantt, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central, and Jalandhar North.

Listing out the key demands, Khan said the community is expecting the release of funds from the MP scheme for the development and beautification of the historical Eidgah located on the Gulab Devi Road. Likewise, the issue of the 1,100-year-old Hazrat Imam Nasir Dargah should be taken up in the Lok Sabha for its enrolment with the Tourism Department as a heritage site with adequate funds for the development of the sacred place.

Khan also called for amendmentto the Waqf Act to appoint members of the Waqf Board. Other demands included steps to free Waqf lands from illegal possession, restoration of historic mosques and graveyards with proper fund allocation, and reservation for Muslim community besides the implementation of the Sachar Committee Report. He said the community would only support the candidate which would include these demands in their manifesto and promise to take up these issues in the Lok Sabha for redress.