Nepalese held with 1.25 kg of cannabis

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 21

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police today arrested a 43-year-old Nepalese with 1.25 kg of cannabis on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Deepak Bahadur, a resident of a village in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, who was presently residing in New Delhi.

DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a police team of the anti-narcotics cell had laid a naka at Y-point Satluj Cinema near the bus stand for security purposes, when they saw Deepak walking towards the bus stand road. He said the accused was holding a blue colour kit bag.

“He panicked seeing the cops and turned to the opposite direction. Following which, the police apprehended him. When his bag was checked, 1.25 kg of cannabis was recovered from his possession,” he said, adding a case under Sections 20, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at the Division Number 6 police station.

DCP Teja further said during interrogation, Deepak revealed that he was working as a labourer in New Delhi. He told the police that he basically belonged to Nepal and moved to India in search of work a few years ago. “The accused was produced in a local court, and the police had taken him in remand for further investigation”, he added.

#Kullu