Pargat Singh unhappy with MC over tardy pace of works

Jalandhar, October 26

MLA Pargat Singh has been raising his voice to know what work is being done by the Municipal Corporation (MC) these days. Recently, as per the reports, he also questioned the work of the MC Commissioner, Devinder Singh. The MLA was slated to hold a meeting with Devinder Singh today, but the Commissioner failed to attend the meeting. However, Pargat Singh met with other MC officials.

There should be less talks, more work There shouldn’t only be talks, but work as well. Results should be visible. A joint meeting with every MLA of Jalandhar should be held. All pending works should finish on time. -- Pargat Singh, Jalandhar Cantt MLA

The MLA adopted strict tone with the officials and said why was not anything being done even though the officials were taking handsome salaries from the department.

As per the information, Pargat Singh took notice of the slow pace of various development works and asked why was not any tender being floated. “He asked the Joint Commissioner what was the result of the meeting that was held last time. The Joint Commissioner replied that she had told everything to the Commissioner. To this, the MLA got angry and said that he didn’t want only talks, but results too,” said sources.

He also asked about the status report of LED lights project. Apart from this, the MLA discussed perennial sewerage problem, water scarcity issue among other civic matters that are being faced by the city residents.

He also called in for a joint meeting with every MLA of Jalandhar. He said,” No matter who takes credit for the work, the work should get completed for the Jalandharites.” The Meeting that was supposed to be regarding the issues of Jalandhar Cantonment constituency became a meeting highlighting issue of the entire city.

Notably, Pargat Singh along with 10 councillors of wards falling in his constituency had met the officials of the MC and raised various issues lying unaddressed for a long period of time a year ago too.

Also at the meeting, the MLA had said problems discussed during earlier meetings with the MC officials had not been looked into. Talking to The Tribune, he had said: “Many important issues have been awaiting attention of the MC officials. I do not know what is happening and when things will improve.” A year down the line, the situation remains same.

