Phagwara: Technical glitch hits DL work

Phagwara: Hundreds of Phagwara residents seeking driving licence (DL) or renewal of driving licences were a harassed lot as the online system of driving track (server) at Bidh-Puadh near Phagwara was non-functional due to technical error. Sukhbir Atwal, a former officer at ICICI Bank, said he was visiting the driving track for renewal of his driving licence for the past two days, but he was being forced to return in disappointment. Ajay Kumar Basra, track in-charge, said all driving tracks of the state were facing technical error for the past two days. OC

Car stolen from outside house

Phagwara: A car bearing registration number PB-PB-07M-8877 was found stolen from outside a house in Amar Nagar here on Tuesday morning. The car owner, Hari Paul, said he parked his vehicle outside his house on Monday night, but found it missing the next morning. The incident was captured on CCTV camera. In the CCTV footage, an unidentified person is seen fleeing with the car. OC

Youth ‘kidnaps’ minor, nabbed

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating officer (IO) Janak Raj said the suspect had been identified as Kuldeep Singh, alias Deepu, a resident of Jahangir village. Joga Singh, a resident of the same village, told the police that the suspect kidnapped his minor daughter on the pretext of marrying her. The investigating officer said that a case under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping a woman to compel her for marriage) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect.

