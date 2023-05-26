Phagwara: Two booked for snatching phone

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked two unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching a phone. Harjinder Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pur, complained to the police that he was opening his shop on the morning of May 23 when two miscreants snatched his cell phone. The investigating officer, Sarabjit Singh, said a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against two unidentified persons. OC
Kapurthala PO in police net
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) who was absconding for the past few months. The police said the suspect had been identified as Nishan Singh, alias Shana, a resident of Lattian Wal village in Kapurthala. The PO was wanted in an Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, case registered in 2020. He was declared a PO on January 13.
Tribune Shorts
