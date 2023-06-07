Polling booths to have cut-off limit of 1,500 voters

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 6

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Captain Karnail Singh has said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has set a cut-off limit of 1,500 voters regarding the reorganisation of polling stations this time. With this, polling booths with more than 1,500 voters in the district would be rationalised.

Captain Singh instructed the election staff that before sending the proposal for rationalisation of the polling station, 100 per cent physical verification of the existing proposed polling station/buildings should be conducted by the ERO concerned through supervisors/BLOs.

It may be mentioned that there are 793 polling booths in the district and new booths will be established in place of booths with more than 1,500 voters.

The District Election Officer further said that in case the polling station is to be set up in a private building, at the time of changing the building of a polling station, a no-objection certificate (NOC) should be obtained from the owner/managing committee of the building concerned.

Besides, the BLOs were also instructed to run a door-to-door campaign to register youth who attained the age of 18 years and above as voters by filling Form No. 6.