Restore Jallianwala Bagh’s originality, say historians

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 13

Paying homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, members of the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Committee, in a seminar held today, demanded that the historical heritage and the original martyrs’ memorials should not be changed to a place serving narrow political interests, on the pretext of renovation and beautification.

It was asserted that imperialism and its vested forces are pushing hard to present all the historical monuments, educational syllabi, historical, literary, cultural and artistic forms by distorting them so that the voices being raised against the privatisation and pocketing of natural resources by imperialist multinational companies, could be snubbed.

The event started at the Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna Ghadri Museum with songs by Manpreet Kaur, Sarvjit Kaur and Dharminder Masani. Obeisance was paid to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. Desh Bhagat Commemoration Committee president Ajmer Singh, Assistant Secretary Charanji Lal Kanganiwal, etc, spoke on the occasion.

The participants raised their hands to pass a resolution demanding that people’s voices should be heeded and the the historical heritage of Jallianwala Bagh should be restored in its original form.

#Jallianwala Bagh Amritsar