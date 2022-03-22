'Sunshine, water, rest, air, exercise & diet — six best healers'

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 21

Today there is hardly any person who has reached the age of 50 but has never had joint pain. There are many patients who opt for joint replacement to get rid of joint pain, but it can be avoided by taking care of your body and listening to your body instead of your mind.

For this, there is a need to pay attention to one’s own weight, diet, physical symptoms and to avoid taking unnecessary work from the body. Professor of Orthopaedics, Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Dr Bobby John stated this addressing a talk organised by Savera, the society for social change, at DAV Senior Secondary School on Sunday.

He said the body itself expresses the symptoms of any problem in the form of pain, so pain is a friend of all of us. It tells us to what extent we have to do the work. He said there is no sense in forcibly taking work from the body, stop where you feel pain.

Dr John said by changing our lifestyle and eating habits, we can avoid the problems and control joint pain to a great extent.

He said the body can be kept healthy by taking rest from time to time, instead of over-tiring the body, along with adopting the ancient lifestyle, doing yoga, exercise as well as having low carbohydrate and low fat but high protein diet, body can be kept healthy. Along with this, hydration is also very important, so drink seven to eight glasses of water a day.

Referring to Mahatma Buddha, Dr John said, “The six best doctors are sunlight, water, rest, air, exercise and food. With their help, we can lead a healthy life.” He said in 50 to 60 per cent of people, the cause of joint pain is genetic and hereditary, but it does not mean that we should sit on the assumption that our parents or any other elderly had joint pain, then we have to have it too. It is important to take care of your body and do not ignore the body’s voice, i.e. symptoms and pain just in the pursuit of work.

He said in most of the cases, joint replacements such as knee or hip replacement can be avoided but where necessary, these have to be replaced so that the patient can lead a normal life in a better way and get relief from pain. He said that generally it should be avoided to replace both the joints together although it can be done in case of younger patients. He gave useful tips to prevent joint pain.

Dr Anoop Kumar, president, DAVCMC and renowned urologist, welcomed Dr Bobby John and shared information related to the subject. He said people like Dr John are doing real service to the society which is exemplary. Dr Ajay Bagga, convener of Savera, introduced Dr Bobby John and appreciated the contribution being made by him in the field of medicine.

He also gave information about the socially useful works of Savera and said such health-related expert discussions would be organised every three months.