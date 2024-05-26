Two arrested for attacking cop, tearing his uniform

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 25

The Nakodar City police have arrested two persons on the charge of attacking a police official.

Investigating officer (IO) Rajinder Pal Singh said the suspects had been identified as Sahil Sahota, alias Sultan, and Gurwinder Singh, alias Yash Singh, residents of Aalowal village.

The IO said he, along with a police party, was on duty in connection with Prime Minister Narinder Modi’s visit and was manning a naka on the GT Road near Fauji Dhaba.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (IO) Amrik Singh signalled an SUV with black film to stop for checking. The SUV driver stopped and started abusing the police officer.

The car occupants were told that all vehicles were being checked due to the PM’s visit. The cop requested them to come out of the vehicle for checking.

The IO said the person sitting next to the driver’s seat came out of the vehicle and started assaulting the ASI. He also abused the cop and tore his uniform. His accomplice also joined him in the attack.

The police team overpowered the suspects and arrested them. A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (intentionally obstructing the performance of a public function by a public employee) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC and Section 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the suspects.

