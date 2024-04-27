Woman drug peddler held

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The police arrested a woman drug peddler and recovered 9 grams of heroin from her possession near a dera of Gujjars at Panchhat village near Phagwara on Thursday night. The suspect was identified as Jasbir Kaur, a resident of Mehatiana village in Hoshiarpur district. Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, Superintendent of Police (SP), Phagwara, said the suspect was nabbed at a check point. The SP said the entire family of the arrested woman was involved in the drug trade. Her two sons had already been arrested for selling drugs, the SP added. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect. OC

Mobile phone shop burgled

Phagwara: A mobile phone shop - Rihana Enterprises - was reportedly burgled at Rihana Jattan village near Phagwara on Thursday night. As per reports, burglars entered the shop after breaking shutters and decamped with 65 mobile phones, an inverter, batteries, DVR, computer, two printers, 10 pen drives, two CCTV cameras and Rs 3,000 in cash. Shop owner Narinder Kumar told the police that he suffered a loss of more than Rs 3.5 lakh. The police registered case under Section 457 and 380 of the IPC and initiated probe. OC

One killed as SUV rams into truck

Phagwara: A woman was killed on the spot while two other persons were seriously injured when the SUV in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck near Goraya on Thursday evening. The deceased was identified as Amandeep Kaur. The injured were identified as Raj Kunwar, son of the deceased, and SUV driver Mahinder Pal Singh. Both were admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. Eyewitness said the SUV was so badly damaged in the accident that passersby had to make all out efforts to pull out the occupants. The truck driver, who was drinking sugarcane juice from a nearby vend at the time of accident, managed to escape. The Goraya police have registered a case in this connection. OC

Robbers loot shop owner

Phagwara: Four unidentified robbers, including a girl, looted Rs 65,000, two mobile phones and an ATM card from Dharam Paul, owner of a money exchange shop - International Western Union - at Chiherru village near Phagwara on Thursday night. The police registered a case under Sections 379 and 427 of the IPC against unidentified robbers, who managed to flee after committing the crime and initiated a probe in this connection. OC

One booked for abducting girl

Phagwara: On a complaint lodged by New Patel Nagar resident Satish Kumar, the police have registered a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC against a youth identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of New Mansa Devi Nagar, for abducting a minor daughter of the complainant. The girl has been missing since April 22 night. The police are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far in this connection.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Phagwara