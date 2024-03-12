 Address underlying issues : The Tribune India

Address underlying issues



Refer to the editorial ‘Chit gangs of Nuh’; malpractices have long been common in state boards and CBSE examinations. Students and those involved in enabling the use of unethical means in examinations take advantage of the advancements in technology in recent decades. It is not uncommon to find candidates using Bluetooth or other devices to cheat. There is a need to ensure that no student brings chits, devices or textbook pages to the examination hall. The local authorities concerned must rein in the malpractices. Besides, there is also a need to address other underlying issues that prompt students to use such dishonest means in exams. Many government schools have been reeling from a shortage of teaching staff. Most students enrolled in such institutions cannot afford additional coaching. Hence, they are left with no choice but to cheat.

Dilwar Ali Meerak, by mail

Authorities to blame

With reference to the editorial ‘Chit gangs of Nuh’; it is a matter of grave concern that chit gangs are fearlessly supplying cheating material to students in exam centres. It is alarming that students and gang members often adopt underhanded means with impunity. From Bihar and UP to Haryana, there is no stopping this menace. This points to a systemic failure on the part of the school authorities to tackle the use of unfair means. Such gangs have been successfully operating, probably with the connivance of some of the school officials responsible for holding exams. The need of the hour is to deal strictly with such elements to stem the rot.

MD Sharma, Shimla

Bring culprits to book

Apropos of ‘Chit gangs of Nuh’; the scenario in Nuh brings to mind images of the infamous Bihar cheating case some years ago, when parents and friends of students were photographed climbing school walls to pass on answers. But the menace is not limited to a few states. There is no doubt that cheating cannot take place at a massive level without the help of teaching staff members. The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that villagers and gangs are often involved in the practice. Those in power must take concrete steps to not only prevent cases of cheating in exams but also make sure that the culprits are brought to justice so that a strong message can be sent out to criminals. 

Bal Govind, Noida

Weak Oppn bodes ill for nation

Refer to the news report ‘TMC snubs Congress, names nominees for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal’; even if the TMC wins all 42 seats in the state, will Bengal really gain anything at the end of the day? Will the outcome be of any good for democracy? The NDA, with its octopus-like grip on electoral politics, might end up winning the Lok Sabha polls for the third time straight, thanks to a divided Opposition. AAP and the Congress’ inability to agree on a seat-sharing pact in Punjab has weakened the foundation of the INDIA bloc. A weak Opposition bodes ill for our democracy.

Hira Sharma, by mail

Congress must introspect

Apropos of  ‘TMC snubs Cong, names nominees for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal’, even loyalists of the Congress are dismayed to see the poor state of affairs. There was a time when the grand old party held sway all over the country. Not only has the Congress’ national presence shrunk over the years, but it has also been left at the mercy of regional parties to be able to fight elections. The fact that the Congress is being slighted by state-level parties in one state after another says a lot. The Congress must reflect on the reasons for its downfall instead of sweeping infighting in the Opposition bloc under the carpet.

Yoginder Singhal, Ladwa

Act against protesting farmers

Refer to the report ‘Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit’; it is time for the government to crack the whip to check disruptions caused by farmers’ protests. It is disappointing to know that farmers on Sunday squatted on railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana. The agitating cultivators must not be allowed to hold thousands of train passengers to ransom. The Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

Kumar Gupt, by mail

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

#CBSE #Nuh


