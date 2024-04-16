Attack a harbinger of bigger war

Apropos of the editorial ‘Iran vs Israel’; the retaliatory attack by Iran on Israel is not just a local conflict but a harbinger of a broader regional crisis. With hundreds of drones and missiles launched, innocent lives remain at risk. The escalating tensions threaten to engulf West Asia into a devastating war. The onus is on world leaders to swiftly coordinate a diplomatic response to prevent further escalation. The US’ backing for Israel must be balanced with efforts to de-escalate the situation and prevent a wider conflict. It is imperative for the UN Security Council to condemn Tehran's actions and find a path towards peace. The stakes are too high to not act.

Gurdev Singh, Mohali

World can’t afford a bigger conflict

Refer to the editorial ‘Iran vs Israel’; the drone and missile attack by Iran on Israel late on Saturday night has sparked fears of the six-month-old Israel-Hamas war spilling over. The big question now is: How will Israel respond to the attack? Iran has described its move as an act of self-defence and just a response to the attack on its consulate in Damascus. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, has warned: “Whoever harms us, we will harm them”. It is very unlikely that Israel will take the attack lying down. But it would be in the best interest of the world to ensure a de-escalation of the situation. The world has already been reeling from two wars, and it cannot afford a bigger conflict in West Asia.

RK Arora, Mohali

Choose diplomacy, not conflict

With reference to ‘Iran vs Israel’; the Iranian assault on Israel marks a perilous escalation, threatening to engulf the region in a bigger conflict. America’s unwavering support for Israel, while commendable, underscores the complexity of international alliances and the delicate balance of power. More needs to be done to address the underlying tensions. The threat of a response from Israel is looming. Iran’s declaration of the conclusion of the matter, juxtaposed with its stern warning against further Israeli actions, paints a picture of a conflict paused but not resolved. In this precarious moment, the international community must prioritise diplomacy over aggression. The alternative — a regional war with untold consequences — cannot be accepted.

Sahibpreet Singh, Mohali

Caution thrown to the wind

Refer to the news report ‘550 Rewari school buses unfit or sans permit; 345 impounded’; it is astonishing that such a huge number of school buses plying on roads in Rewari district lack permits. It is a matter of shame that it took the loss of six lives for the authorities to wake up from slumber. The school authorities and the district officials are to blame for the Mahendragarh mishap. Stringent punishment should be given to them. Further, the government should issue guidelines to all schools to ensure compliance with the safety norms. Besides, other states should also take steps to avoid such tragedies, as the issue is not just limited to Haryana.

Raj Kumar Kapoor, Ropar

Hope for J&K residents

Apropos of the editorial ‘PM's J&K outreach’; the restoration of the statehood of J&K and the conduct of Assembly elections in the UT are two significant promises made by the PM that inspire confidence. The political atmosphere in J&K has long been volatile. If the PM keeps the promises, it could help foster development and prosperity in the region. But there is a need to outline a roadmap and set a timeframe for the milestones to be achieved. That is the only way to ensure that the aspirations of the people of the Valley are realised.

DV Sharma, Mukerian

The Kargil lessons

Refer to the article ‘A saga of bravery, discipline & sacrifice’; the Army operation was well planned and ably executed, but Kargil was a glaring case of intelligence failure. India needs to improve its intelligence-gathering system. The writer, who was a part of the Kargil operation, has rightly lauded the bravery of the troops and the sacrifice made by them. But let us not forget the role played by the Indian Air Force in the war.

WG CDR CL Sehgal (retd), Jalandhar

