 Peace in Gaza : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Peace in Gaza



With reference to ‘Gaza ceasefire’; the editorial echoes the sentiments of all peace-loving people across the world. In the nearly six-month-old war, over 32,000 Palestinians have been killed, and millions of them have been deprived of food and shelter. The UN Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is welcome. The fact that the US chose to abstain shows that Israel’s offensive has even pricked President Joe Biden’s conscience now. It is painful to see the visuals of Palestinian refugees scrambling for food in the streets. When the food packets are air-dropped, thousands of desperate people jostle with outstretched hands to catch them. Such heartbreaking scenes from a war-ravaged land must move all of mankind.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, by mail

Ban betting apps

Refer to the editorial ‘Gambling menace’; gambling has always been looked down upon in India as an unethical and immoral practice. It is the rise of betting apps in recent years that has normalised the practice. Youngsters, enticed by the allure of quick money through betting apps and platforms, often wager on cricket matches. This toxic cycle not only ruins the lives of the youth but also devastates their families. To prevent more tragedies, the authorities must take action. The government should ban such apps, as regulating them will not be enough to check the menace.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

The perils of gambling

Apropos of the editorial ‘Gambling menace’; anything that promises a good return of money in a short interval should set the alarm bells ringing. People in general, and especially the youth, must not run after easy money. They should not resort to the use of underhanded methods to get rich. What happened to Darshan Babu and his wife, who ended up dying by suicide after facing harassment from creditors, should serve as a wake-up call for the many others indulging in online betting. There is an urgent need for public awareness campaigns, counselling and stricter enforcement of laws prohibiting gambling.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Using agencies to settle scores

The use of investigating agencies to target Opposition leaders raises concerns about the misuse of power by the government. The recent arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is the latest example of it. Such actions not only undermine the credibility of the agencies but also deprive the candidates of a level playing field. The freezing of the Congress’ accounts appears to be a deliberate attempt to financially cripple the main Opposition party. The attempt to destabilise the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh and the poaching of leaders from other parties highlight the current regime’s strategy.

Vishal Mayur, Bengaluru

Let Kejriwal campaign

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest comes just weeks after that of Hemant Soren, who had to step down from the Jharkhand CM’s post. Opposition leaders have been under investigation in many states. While it is necessary for probe agencies to rein in corruption, it is the selective action against the political rivals of the BJP that is raising questions. Why is it that Opposition leaders earlier accused of graft become ‘clean’ after joining the saffron party? Are investigation agencies like the ED and the CBI acting on the directions of the ruling dispensation? As far as Kejriwal is concerned, the moot question remains: will the AAP national convener’s arrest keep him from campaigning?

Lajwant Singh, by mail

BJP’s double standards

It is interesting to see BJP leaders come forward in support of Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on the BJP ticket from Mandi, following a derogatory social media post by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on the actor. Even the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the remarks and written to the Election Commission to take action, and the BJP has demanded an apology from the Congress. Where were all these BJP leaders when female wrestlers were being manhandled by Delhi Police personnel during their protest over alleged sexual harassment by BJP MP Brij Bhushan? It shows the double standards of the ruling party.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

Letters to the Editor, typed in double space, should not exceed the 200-word limit. These should be cogently written and can be sent by e-mail to: [email protected]

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Palestine


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam

2
Punjab

Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam

3
Punjab

AAP's Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP ahead of Lok Sabha election

4
India

Delhi High Court refuses to order immediate release of CM Arvind Kejriwal

5
Punjab

Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani 'juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh

6
Diaspora

'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London

7
Delhi

My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal

8
Entertainment

'Big Boss' winner Munawar Faruqui detained in hookah bar raid in Mumbai

9
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

10
India

BJP benches several sitting MPs—the message to party leaders and workers

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3

No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3

Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...

Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy

Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy Remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: ‘Unwarranted’: MEA summons US envoy

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP, MLA switch to BJP

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

65.7% educated youth unemployed, 63 lakh lost jobs during Covid: Report

65.7% educated youth unemployed, 63 lakh lost jobs during Covid: Report

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback

J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback

Says police must be made to discharge primary duty


Cities

View All

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

INDIA VOTES 2024: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Government will not be run from jail, says Lieutenant-Governor

Kejriwal would reveal truth about scam in court today, says wife

No constitutional provision bars governance from jail: Atishi

AAP’s legal cell protests outside district courts in solidarity with CM

In counter-protest, BJP seeks CM’s resignation

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

AAP leaders' entry in BJP takes voters by surprise

AAP workers protest; saffron party seeks action

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh

Punjabi writer Mewa Singh Tung dies at 87