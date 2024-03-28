Peace in Gaza

With reference to ‘Gaza ceasefire’; the editorial echoes the sentiments of all peace-loving people across the world. In the nearly six-month-old war, over 32,000 Palestinians have been killed, and millions of them have been deprived of food and shelter. The UN Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is welcome. The fact that the US chose to abstain shows that Israel’s offensive has even pricked President Joe Biden’s conscience now. It is painful to see the visuals of Palestinian refugees scrambling for food in the streets. When the food packets are air-dropped, thousands of desperate people jostle with outstretched hands to catch them. Such heartbreaking scenes from a war-ravaged land must move all of mankind.

Raj Bahadur Yadav, by mail

Ban betting apps

Refer to the editorial ‘Gambling menace’; gambling has always been looked down upon in India as an unethical and immoral practice. It is the rise of betting apps in recent years that has normalised the practice. Youngsters, enticed by the allure of quick money through betting apps and platforms, often wager on cricket matches. This toxic cycle not only ruins the lives of the youth but also devastates their families. To prevent more tragedies, the authorities must take action. The government should ban such apps, as regulating them will not be enough to check the menace.

Vijay Kumar Katial, Panchkula

The perils of gambling

Apropos of the editorial ‘Gambling menace’; anything that promises a good return of money in a short interval should set the alarm bells ringing. People in general, and especially the youth, must not run after easy money. They should not resort to the use of underhanded methods to get rich. What happened to Darshan Babu and his wife, who ended up dying by suicide after facing harassment from creditors, should serve as a wake-up call for the many others indulging in online betting. There is an urgent need for public awareness campaigns, counselling and stricter enforcement of laws prohibiting gambling.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Using agencies to settle scores

The use of investigating agencies to target Opposition leaders raises concerns about the misuse of power by the government. The recent arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is the latest example of it. Such actions not only undermine the credibility of the agencies but also deprive the candidates of a level playing field. The freezing of the Congress’ accounts appears to be a deliberate attempt to financially cripple the main Opposition party. The attempt to destabilise the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh and the poaching of leaders from other parties highlight the current regime’s strategy.

Vishal Mayur, Bengaluru

Let Kejriwal campaign

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest comes just weeks after that of Hemant Soren, who had to step down from the Jharkhand CM’s post. Opposition leaders have been under investigation in many states. While it is necessary for probe agencies to rein in corruption, it is the selective action against the political rivals of the BJP that is raising questions. Why is it that Opposition leaders earlier accused of graft become ‘clean’ after joining the saffron party? Are investigation agencies like the ED and the CBI acting on the directions of the ruling dispensation? As far as Kejriwal is concerned, the moot question remains: will the AAP national convener’s arrest keep him from campaigning?

Lajwant Singh, by mail

BJP’s double standards

It is interesting to see BJP leaders come forward in support of Kangana Ranaut, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on the BJP ticket from Mandi, following a derogatory social media post by Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on the actor. Even the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance of the remarks and written to the Election Commission to take action, and the BJP has demanded an apology from the Congress. Where were all these BJP leaders when female wrestlers were being manhandled by Delhi Police personnel during their protest over alleged sexual harassment by BJP MP Brij Bhushan? It shows the double standards of the ruling party.

Bhupinder Kochhar, Panchkula

