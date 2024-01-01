 Politics of intolerance : The Tribune India

Politics of intolerance



Refer to ‘Hoping for liberal and inclusive politics’ (Nous Indica); it is critical to denounce hatred based on religious affiliation. Delegitimising the identity agenda is easier said than done. Violence, fear and fanaticism are inimical to social and communal harmony. There is nothing inherently wrong in taking pride in one’s identity — whether regional or religious. However, curbing the politics of intolerance and antagonism towards other beliefs and identities, especially for electoral gains, remains a national challenge, particularly in the run-up to the General Election. Course correction is essential to ensure that our hallmark of ‘unity in diversity’ doesn’t lose its relevance.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

Bring everyone together

Apropos of ‘Hoping for liberal and inclusive politics’; the article aptly emphasises the need for delegitimisation of identity politics. The new year presents an opportune moment to discard the politics of hatred and animosity — which has caused considerable harm to peaceful coexistence — and encourage an inclusive and representative political discourse. The gesture of the PM to invite Church leaders to his residence to celebrate Christmas is indeed commendable. While some observers may view such an action in the election year as opportunistic, it signifies a shift towards the desired goal of inclusive and representative politics, bringing everyone together.

Ravi Sharma, Dhariwal

Diplomatic win for India

Refer to ‘Qatar reprieve’; the commutation of the death sentence of eight former Indian naval officers in Qatar is a positive development. It can be seen as a diplomatic win for India, particularly amid the Gaza conflict, given New Delhi’s close ties with Israel and Qatar. The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar’s ruler during the recent COP28 summit in Dubai probably played an important role in this outcome, dispelling concerns about the former Navy personnel becoming geopolitical pawns.

SK Singh, by mail

Lax attitude

Refer to ‘Riverbed mining’; illegal mining along the Neugal riverbed raises concerns about the apparent inaction of the local administration, the police, mining and forest departments. It appears that they are collectively in a state of deep slumber, turning a blind eye to this unlawful activity that has led to severe environmental degradation in the area. Despite written complaints from the residents and the village head, no decisive action has been taken against the culprits. The situation demands immediate and concerted action to combat the mining mafia.

Bir Devinder Singh Bedi, Sangrur

Metro for Chandigarh

Apropos of ‘Metro no silver bullet to ease traffic woes of tier-II cities’; the writer virtually dismisses the Chandigarh Administration’s proposal for a Metro, contending that it would spoil the city’s picturesque landscape. Contemplating such an idea to address the growing traffic problem is akin to searching for one’s car keys under a lamppost after having misplaced them inside a bar. The question is: why does a city like London not face traffic problems? The answer lies in the combination of an exorbitant entry tax for every private vehicle and exceptionally high parking rates. This strategy has compelled even the affluent and high-ranking daily commuters to opt for local buses and trains.

Balvinder, Chandigarh

Liberalised pension after 14 years

Apropos of ‘14 yrs after soldier’s death, mother gets liberalised pension’; it is ironic that Gurdial Kaur, mother of Naik Kulwinder Singh (who was killed in an avalanche 14 years ago), received the liberalised pension only after the intervention of an Armed Forces Tribunal Bench. The Defence Accounts Department released the family pension to the father of team leader Capt Prateek Puntambekar in January 2014, but continued to deny the benefit to families of other soldiers. Any interest accrued for delayed payments should be borne by the erring officials, along with remarks in their annual confidential reports.

Upendra Sharma, by mail

