Actors who made the most impactful debuts on OTT in the first half of 2023

The world of OTT platforms continues to grow, and 2023 has seen some exciting debuts from popular actors from different industries. Here’s a list of the most impactful OTT debuts in the first half of 2023
Shahid Kapoor — Farzi
Shahd Kapoor gave an outstanding performance as Sunny, a con artiste who makes counterfeit money, in Farzi. The show is touted as one of the landmark projects of his career. Farzi was his debut project on the OTT platform.
Bhuvan Bam — Taaza Khabar
One of the most beloved content creators in the country, Bhuvan Bam, entered the OTT world through Taaza Khabar. Bhuvan’s performance in the fantasy- comedy-thriller mini-series was appreciated. Bhuvan even co-produced the show.
Sonakshi Sinha — Dahaad
Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of a female cop who is chasing a psycho killer in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Dahaad. Sonakshi’s acting got rave reviews from critics, and she was appreciated for picking sensitive subjects like casteism and crime against women.
Aditya Roy Kapur — The Night Manager
Aditya Roya Kapur entered the digital platform with The Night Manager. Aditya looked absolutely dapper as a former Navy officer-turned-spy in the series.
Vijay Sethupathi — Farzi
Even though he has won multiple awards, including a National Award, Vijay Sethupati debuted on the OTT platform with Farzi this year. He plays the role of a relentless cop who is determined to stop Shahid’s character from making counterfeit currency.
Venkatesh — Rana Naidu
Venkatesh is known for his work, predominantly in Telugu cinema. He made an impactful debut with the series Rana Naidu, along with his nephew Rana Daggubati. The show revolves around Rana Daggubati’s character, who fixes problems for his high-profile clients, while Venkatesh plays father to Rana, Sushant Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee, unleashing a very different side of him for the first time onscreen.
Anil Kapoor — The Night Manager
With a close to five-decade career, this year Anil Kapoor debuted on OTT. The 66-year-old actor played the bad guy in the series and was loved for his performance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab rain fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots
Crops on hundreds of acres at Chandpura and Sidhani villages...
1,390 villages in 14 districts of Punjab still affected by floods
25,160 people have been evacuated to safer places
Flood situation improves in Delhi as Yamuna water level drops to 206.02 metres
Water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturda...
Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents
45 houses have been damaged in Shamti, Kothon and Sonohol ar...
Complaint filed in MP-MLA court against Congress’ Digvijay Singh for social media post on former RSS chief
The complaint was filed by advocate Shashank Shekhar Tripath...