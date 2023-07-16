Actors who made the most impactful debuts on OTT in the first half of 2023

The world of OTT platforms continues to grow, and 2023 has seen some exciting debuts from popular actors from different industries. Here’s a list of the most impactful OTT debuts in the first half of 2023

Shahid Kapoor — Farzi

Shahid Kapoor

Shahd Kapoor gave an outstanding performance as Sunny, a con artiste who makes counterfeit money, in Farzi. The show is touted as one of the landmark projects of his career. Farzi was his debut project on the OTT platform.

Bhuvan Bam — Taaza Khabar

Bhuvan Bam

One of the most beloved content creators in the country, Bhuvan Bam, entered the OTT world through Taaza Khabar. Bhuvan’s performance in the fantasy- comedy-thriller mini-series was appreciated. Bhuvan even co-produced the show.

Sonakshi Sinha — Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of a female cop who is chasing a psycho killer in Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Dahaad. Sonakshi’s acting got rave reviews from critics, and she was appreciated for picking sensitive subjects like casteism and crime against women.

Aditya Roy Kapur — The Night Manager

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roya Kapur entered the digital platform with The Night Manager. Aditya looked absolutely dapper as a former Navy officer-turned-spy in the series.

Vijay Sethupathi — Farzi

Vijay Sethupathi

Even though he has won multiple awards, including a National Award, Vijay Sethupati debuted on the OTT platform with Farzi this year. He plays the role of a relentless cop who is determined to stop Shahid’s character from making counterfeit currency.

Venkatesh — Rana Naidu

Venkatesh

Venkatesh is known for his work, predominantly in Telugu cinema. He made an impactful debut with the series Rana Naidu, along with his nephew Rana Daggubati. The show revolves around Rana Daggubati’s character, who fixes problems for his high-profile clients, while Venkatesh plays father to Rana, Sushant Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee, unleashing a very different side of him for the first time onscreen.

Anil Kapoor — The Night Manager

With a close to five-decade career, this year Anil Kapoor debuted on OTT. The 66-year-old actor played the bad guy in the series and was loved for his performance.