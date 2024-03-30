Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

ANI

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, who has been busy with the upcoming schedule of Pushpa 2: The Rule, received an early birthday gift, as the actor’s wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai on Thursday. The statue features Allu Arjun’s iconic Jhukega Nahi Sala pose from the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The actor, who celebrates his birthday on April 8, attended the event in Dubai along with his family.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram account to share the special moment. He posted a picture along with his wax statue. He also expressed his gratitude on Instagram stories, calling it a ‘milestone moment’.

