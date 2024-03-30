Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun, who has been busy with the upcoming schedule of Pushpa 2: The Rule, received an early birthday gift, as the actor’s wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai on Thursday. The statue features Allu Arjun’s iconic Jhukega Nahi Sala pose from the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. The actor, who celebrates his birthday on April 8, attended the event in Dubai along with his family.
Allu Arjun took to his Instagram account to share the special moment. He posted a picture along with his wax statue. He also expressed his gratitude on Instagram stories, calling it a ‘milestone moment’.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukhtar Ansari buried next to mother; high security at gangster-politician's Ghazipur residence amid huge crowd
The ambulance carrying the body was accompanied by police ve...
Absconding ‘lady don’ Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, miss her gangster-politician husband’s funeral
Cops were deployed in plain clothes to keep a close watch, i...
India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...
Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in liquor policy case
Kailash Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in t...
Rain, thunderstorm lash many parts of Punjab; damage wheat crop in several districts
Meanwhile, the weather office has forecast thunderstorm and ...