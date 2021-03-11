Amazon miniTV hosts screening of short films ‘Gray’ and ‘Tasalli Se’

Amazon miniTV’s recently launched two short films Tasalli Se and Gray. A special screening of both these films was organised in Mumbai in the presence of the lead cast, including Dia Mirza, Nakuul Mehta, Naveen Kasturia and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

The screening was also attended by some of the most popular artistes from TV and films, including Ali Fazal, Sunny Kaushal, Kubbra Sait, Kritika Kamra, Karan Tacker, Shreya Chaudhury, Zakir Khan, Anup Soni, Maanvi Gagroo, Shweta Tripathi, Ritwik Bhowmik, Ayush Mehra, among others.

With stellar performances from the lead cast, a crisp narrative and top-notch cinematography, the short films have been receiving brilliant response from the audiences. Tasalli Se is a beautiful story of two best friends who fall apart due to some quarrel on social media, while Gray captures the journey of a young lady.