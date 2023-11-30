Amazon miniTV is ready with Ishqyapa

Amazon miniTV is ready with its upcoming romantic series, Ishqyapa. The six-episode drama narrates the tale of two people from different cultures, and the manner in which fate brings them together in a heartwarming and adorable way.
The series takes audiences through the life of Vikram and Pui while talking about love, friendship and following their passion. Created by JAR Pictures, starring Paramvir Cheema, Nunui Rualhleng and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles, the series will stream on December 1.
Sharing his excitement for the series, actor Paramvir Cheema says, “Many individuals leave their homes to chase their dreams and encounter a complete stranger who eventually becomes a very close companion. Vikram and Pui’s story is similar, too, where they bump into each other and start a beautiful journey together.”
