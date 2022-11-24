Anjali Arora opens up on her recent music video

After her explosive gameplay in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Lock Upp, Anjali Arora recently appeared in a music video with B Prakk titled Kya Hota, featuring Jaani. The song has received a rousing response from the audience and is trending on YouTube.
About the song, Anjali said, “It is a mixture of romantic and sad emotions. The storyline is about a girl who has cancer and how she takes her lover to every place they wished to see together.”
She continued, “I wish the audience loves this song and appreciates the hard work put in by everyone involved in its making.” Sung by Romaana and a magical touch given by B Praak, Kya Hota is currently available on YouTube and other popular music streaming apps.
