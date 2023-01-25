Anupam Mittal takes on trolls

Anupam Mittal has reacted to the tweet about the second season of Shark Tank India. He replied, “Is Twitter becoming the new Quora?” To this, a user said, “Naah, but Shark Tank is the new Sasural Simar Ka.” Anupam noticed the tweet and replied sarcastically, “Oh good for you, since you clearly watch both.”
However, another user wrote, “Do take this feedback and work on it in the next season. We have enough sob shows which we skip, so this one is no big deal.” To this Anupam replied, “As producers @SonyTV & @sharktankindia are constantly improvising, so I am sure the feedback is not lost on them … Season abhi baaki hai mere dost.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...