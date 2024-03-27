Colour of unity: Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi host a Holi party

A host of celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Divya Dutta and Anusha Dandekar attended the Holi party hosted by actor Shabana Azmi and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar at their home on Monday.
Shabana and Javed were clicked outside their residence ahead of the party. Both were in a festival mood and posed for the camera.
Shabana wore a white kurta with a multi-coloured turban and Javed chose to wear a white kurta-pyjama.
Actor Divya Dutta posed outside Javed and Shabana’s residence. Divya greeted paps and could be seen smearing colours on them.
Farhan Akhtar also joined the party with his wife Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha Dandekar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...