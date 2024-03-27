Colour of unity: Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi host a Holi party

ANI

A host of celebrities, including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Divya Dutta and Anusha Dandekar attended the Holi party hosted by actor Shabana Azmi and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar at their home on Monday.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar and Anusha Dandekar

Shabana and Javed were clicked outside their residence ahead of the party. Both were in a festival mood and posed for the camera.

Dia Mirza

Shabana wore a white kurta with a multi-coloured turban and Javed chose to wear a white kurta-pyjama.

Rahul Bose

Actor Divya Dutta posed outside Javed and Shabana’s residence. Divya greeted paps and could be seen smearing colours on them.

Farhan Akhtar also joined the party with his wife Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha Dandekar.

