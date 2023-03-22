Rahul Dev to be seen as Inspector Hooda in Hunter

Amazon miniTV is set to premiere action thriller Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega today (March 22). The show
stars Suniel Shetty in the lead role. Actor Rahul Dev is also a part of the show and will be seen as a Haryanvi cop, Inspector Hooda, who is a quick-witted man with his own set of rules. In the hunt for power, he turns from an efficient officer to a corrupt cop. The character shift surely makes it interesting to watch.
Rahul Dev said, “It’s been a pleasure to share screen space with Anna (Suniel), alongside Esha, Barkha, Karanvir, and the rest of the cast. I found Anna very involved in all aspects, especially the action sequences. The energy he brought to the sets was infectious.”
