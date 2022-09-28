Creating history

Aditya Chopra’s Broadway-bound musical Come Fall In Love has 30 cast members out of which 17 are South-Asians or Indian-Americans.
So, for actors like Amita Batra, Neha Dharmapuram, Rohit Gijare, Irvine Iqbal, Usman Ali Ishaq and others, this is nothing short of being a part of history.
Irvine Iqbal, who plays Simran’s father, the turbaned Baldev on stage, says, “It’s increasingly clear that audiences are becoming more diverse and expect to see themselves reflected on our stages.”
