Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Mouni Roy to drop a sizzling party track, Love Ya, on his birthday

Diljit Dosanjh, the multifaceted singer, songwriter, actor, film producer and television personality, never ceases to surprise his legions of fans around the world.

The global superstar who entered the Social 50 Billboard chart in 2020 and became the first artiste to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2023, gave his fans a treat they are not likely to forget anytime soon. On January 6, his birthday, he dropped an atmospheric party track Love Ya on Saregama Official. A major highlight of the beautifully shot, foot-tapping song is Mouni Roy.

Says Dijit, “From the time I started my musical journey, my fans have supported me at every step and this is the reason why I like to celebrate every major milestone in my life with them. And so on my birthday, I decided to gift them this song as a special treat. This one is straight from the heart and I hope they will love it! “

Mouni adds, “It was a delight to work with Diljit. True to his name, he effortlessly wins hearts with his genuine warmth and limitless talent. His voice and presence have made this track so special and I know it will make his fans fall in love with him all over again!”

