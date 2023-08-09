For Rakesh Roshan, Indian woman is original superwoman, says Rekha

Actress Rekha is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her film Koi...Mil Gaya, in which she essayed the role of a mother to Hrithik Roshan’s character, Rohit. The actress reminisced about collaborating with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and co-actor Hrithik, while reliving the nostalgia of the film. Rekha shared that for Rakesh, the Indian woman is the original superwoman.
“The Indian woman for him is the original superwoman, an embodiment of Devi Maa, a representation of the woman of today! I have a deep connection with Guddu ji’s vision and so also with the characters I have played,” she said.
