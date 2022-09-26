Geeta Bisht talks about Mann Sundar

Geeta Bisht is currently seen as Usha Mittal in the show, Mann Sundar. The actress says that she was fascinated with the show ever since she heard the title.

Talking about the same, the actress says, “The show is a story of a person, ‘jiska mann sundar hai’. It’s very simple to understand from the title of the show that our deeds should be good. Mann Sundar is not only about doing good deeds but also taking stands for the right thing and this show does focus on it. The show does tell us the importance of inner beauty instead of an outer one. It tells the importance of the soul instead of the body.”

Geeta says that her character is someone who she can relate to. “I’m playing the character of Usha Mittal, mother of Ruchita. Just like every mother, she also wants happiness for her family and fights the odds to keep her family united. I am a mother too in real life, so I can feel the emotion of a mother. So, I can relate to the character I am playing.”

Geeta has been a part of several shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Naamkarann, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Crime Patrol.