 Glam quotient : The Tribune India

Glam quotient

Sunny Leone, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Esha Gupta turn judges for Glam Fame

Glam quotient

Sunny Leone



Whatever Productions, Krishna Kunj Production and Anaika Production have launched Glam Fame, a one-of-its-kind mentor-based reality show. Designed for both aspiring male and female models, Glam Fame is a pioneering show that aims to set ablaze the dreams of aspiring models across India.

With a distinguished panel of judges, featuring Sunny Leone, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Esha Gupta, contestants will have the privilege of tapping into their profound industry expertise. Guiding and shaping the emerging talents at every step will be esteemed mentors Rohit Khandelwal, Santoshi Shetty, Dinesh Shetty, and the renowned fashion and lifestyle photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The captivating journey of Glam Fame Season 1 will unfold across 10-12 compelling episodes.

Esha Gupta

Glam Fame is not your typical reality show—it’s a unique platform dedicated to nurturing raw talent and guiding individuals through the intricate world of modelling. Aspiring candidates from all corners of India will be meticulously selected through a rigorous digital screening process, and those who make the cut will set out on an exhilarating journey, featuring personal interviews and group discussion rounds conducted across 12 major cities.

Sunny Leone shared, “Fashion isn’t just about clothes; it is about empowerment. When you step onto that runway, you’re owning who you are.”

Wearing the judges’ hat for the first time, actress Esha Gupta expressed, “Having been a model myself, it’s truly exciting to engage in mentoring, celebrating and guiding all the aspiring models out there. I’m very enthusiastic about this journey.” Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh added, “Growing up in a family deeply connected to the industry, with my father, Nitin Mukesh, and my grandfather, the legendary Mukesh ji, I’ve witnessed the ebb and flow of trends over the years. This understanding of the industry’s dynamics is crucial. I believe that for a model to set trends, they must first comprehend the existing trends.”

#Sunny Leone

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

2
India

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

3
Punjab

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur

4
Diaspora

Canadian Sikh poet Rupi Kaur rejects Biden admin’s Diwali invite over Gaza

5
Punjab

Paddy not native crop of Punjab, its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

6
World Cup 2023 ICC WORLD CUP 2023

‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn’ puts up ‘Big Show’ to take Australia to semifinals

7
Amritsar

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

8
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video: Mrunal Thakur, Naga Chaitanya demand action

9
India

Rs 7 lakh dispute likely to be motive for Swiss woman's murder: Sources

10
Entertainment

Zara Patel from original video of Rashmika Mandanna deepfake reacts, "I'm disturbed..."

Don't Miss

View All
SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

Top News

SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case

SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case

The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab

There is no report of casualty or damage to property

Put an end to stubble burning, it’s your job: SC slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states

Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers, fires just 993

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court


Cities

View All

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Robbers target medicine shop at Katra Sher Singh in Amritsar, loot Rs 10 lakh

Tourist footfall expected to surge on Diwali in holy city Amritsar

Alliance Air to start Shimla-Amritsar flights from November 16

BRTS issue unlikely to get resolved before election of new MC House in Amritsar

Police recover over 3.5 kg of heroin in separate incidents

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody

Lakha Sidhana, supporters taken into custody while protesting against local school for ‘ignoring’ Punjabi

Bathinda: 2 of nine farmers who ‘forced’ official to burn stubble nabbed

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Automobile Dealers move Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenge Electric Vehicle Policy

Amid ‘opposition’, MP Kirron Kher unveils 1st decentralised waste processing plant

PGIMER tweaks recruitment rules for assistant professors

1,597 ticketless travel cases, Chandigarh Transport Undertaking nets Rs 3.5 lakh fine

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Odd-even scheme an attempt to ‘mislead’ people, courts: Delhi L-G

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but still ‘very poor’

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

No let-up in farm fires, tally reaches 786 in Jalandhar district

Amargarh AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in judicial custody

Garbage burning adds to air pollution

Jalandhar: Man nabbed with country-made pistol, 4 live cartridges, probe on

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Husband turns out to be killer, case cracked within 12 hours

Ludhiana faces uphill task in achieving complete garbage segregation

86 cases of farm fires reported, AQI 239 in Ludhiana

Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993

Speed up ongoing projects: MP to officials

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist

PSPCL honours Para Asian Games medallist in Patiala

Patiala lad bags silver in National Games

Education govt’s top priority: DC

Khalsa College win zonal youth festival

3-day primary school sports meet kicks off