Glam quotient

Whatever Productions, Krishna Kunj Production and Anaika Production have launched Glam Fame, a one-of-its-kind mentor-based reality show. Designed for both aspiring male and female models, Glam Fame is a pioneering show that aims to set ablaze the dreams of aspiring models across India.

With a distinguished panel of judges, featuring Sunny Leone, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Esha Gupta, contestants will have the privilege of tapping into their profound industry expertise. Guiding and shaping the emerging talents at every step will be esteemed mentors Rohit Khandelwal, Santoshi Shetty, Dinesh Shetty, and the renowned fashion and lifestyle photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The captivating journey of Glam Fame Season 1 will unfold across 10-12 compelling episodes.

Esha Gupta

Glam Fame is not your typical reality show—it’s a unique platform dedicated to nurturing raw talent and guiding individuals through the intricate world of modelling. Aspiring candidates from all corners of India will be meticulously selected through a rigorous digital screening process, and those who make the cut will set out on an exhilarating journey, featuring personal interviews and group discussion rounds conducted across 12 major cities.

Sunny Leone shared, “Fashion isn’t just about clothes; it is about empowerment. When you step onto that runway, you’re owning who you are.”

Wearing the judges’ hat for the first time, actress Esha Gupta expressed, “Having been a model myself, it’s truly exciting to engage in mentoring, celebrating and guiding all the aspiring models out there. I’m very enthusiastic about this journey.” Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh added, “Growing up in a family deeply connected to the industry, with my father, Nitin Mukesh, and my grandfather, the legendary Mukesh ji, I’ve witnessed the ebb and flow of trends over the years. This understanding of the industry’s dynamics is crucial. I believe that for a model to set trends, they must first comprehend the existing trends.”

