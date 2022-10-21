Aditya Narayan roped in to recreate Shawn Mendes' vocals in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Sony Pictures Entertainment’s much-awaited live-action CGI adaptation of the classic, best-selling children’s book, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, is all set to release across theatres on November 4. And, it seems like the studio has found just the perfect Indian musical voice for the movie’s titular character, Lyle the Crocodile.

Singer, actor and television reality show host Aditya Narayan has come on board to lend his voice to the happy-go-lucky singing croc as he goes on an epic adventure on the big screen, in Hindi. Shawn Mendes is the voice for the English version of the titular character.

Speaking about it, Aditya said, “Music is a universally loved language. And while singing is my forte, this has been immensely challenging and rewarding at the same time. This is simply because voicing an animated singing character is different from singing for a film or a music album. Here, I needed to really understand the character as a three-dimensional being, which feels and emotes, and I was the voice that conveyed every nuance of this character’s life, love and struggles. It was literally voice acting.”