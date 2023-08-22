Hrithik Roshan makes fans in Jammu dance to Ek Pal Ka Jeena

ANI

After shirtless pictures, now actor Hrithik Roshan set the stage on fire with energetic dance moves on his iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena in Jammu. In the videos going viral on social media, the actor was dressed in a kurta-pyjama and Nehru jacket with matching sports shoes. He wore a pair of sunglasses. Hrithik showed his signature moves on his hit song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the movie.

While he was dancing, the fans and the audience at the event were seen clapping, whistling and some copying his dance moves. A huge crowd came to see him with his posters, and sketches in their hands.

