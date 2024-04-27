‘I really enjoy challenges’: Tanish Mahendru, who is seen in the show Rabb Se Hai Dua, talks about his journey

What drew you to this project?

Right from the start, I was drawn to this project. Playing Sufi is so different from who I am, which excited me. I enjoy the challenge of stepping into someone else’s shoes, and the story itself is really interesting. Exploring family traditions and cultural dynamics in the show fascinated me a lot.

Can you tell us a bit about your character and how you prepared for the role?

Sufi, my character, is a mischievous guy, unlike me in real life. To get into his mindset, I had to do a lot of homework. I dug deep into his background, what drives him, and how he fits into the big picture. It took a lot of watching, reading, and even some workshops to nail down the details of his personality.

What do you find most compelling about the storyline?

What’s cool about Rabb Se Hai Dua” is that it covers a bunch of different topics. It talks about family, love, sacrifice, and how old and new clash. Every episode brings something new, keeping both us actors and the audience hooked.

What can viewers expect from your performance?

Sufi’s story mixes in with the main one in some interesting ways. He brings in a bit of spontaneity and mischief, adding some laughs and drama. People can expect a wild ride with him, filled with funny moments, serious ones, and maybe even a surprise or two.

What has been the most challenging aspect of portraying your character so far?

The hardest part of playing Sufi has been finding the balance between his fun side and his vulnerable side. I’ve had to work really hard to make him feel like a real person with layers. Nailing the right emotions in each scene, especially the intense ones, has been a big challenge, but it’s been rewarding too.

How do you approach scenes that require intense emotions or high drama?

When it comes to the heavy scenes, I do a lot of prep work. I draw from my own experiences and feelings to make sure everything feels genuine. Plus, I work closely with the director and my fellow actors to make sure we’re all on the same page.

Can you share any memorable moments from working with your co-stars?

Working with such a talented cast has been amazing. One moment that stands out is when we had to do a really emotional scene as a family. The support and friendship among the cast were so strong, so it really helped elevate the scene.